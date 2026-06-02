Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $29.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Raymond James Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.65% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.47.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock traded up $16.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 106,917,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,915,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of -249.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $655,019.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,883.43. This trade represents a 42.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: HPE reported fiscal Q2 EPS of $0.79 and revenue of $10.68 billion, both well above Wall Street expectations, showing stronger-than-expected demand across the business.

HPE reported fiscal Q2 EPS of $0.79 and revenue of $10.68 billion, both well above Wall Street expectations, showing stronger-than-expected demand across the business. Positive Sentiment: The company said revenue grew 40% year over year, while networking revenue jumped 148%, highlighting broad-based strength in AI-related and enterprise infrastructure spending.

The company said revenue grew 40% year over year, while networking revenue jumped 148%, highlighting broad-based strength in AI-related and enterprise infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: HPE raised its fiscal 2026 guidance and pulled forward its long-term financial targets by two years, signaling management sees the AI server and networking boom continuing. Reuters: HPE expects to achieve 2028 financial targets this year after record quarter on AI boom

HPE raised its fiscal 2026 guidance and pulled forward its long-term financial targets by two years, signaling management sees the AI server and networking boom continuing. Positive Sentiment: HPE also introduced a new NVIDIA Vera CPU-based server for agentic AI workloads, reinforcing its positioning in the fast-growing AI infrastructure market. BusinessWire: HPE Introduces CPU Server with NVIDIA Vera CPU, Purpose-built for Agentic AI

HPE also introduced a new NVIDIA Vera CPU-based server for agentic AI workloads, reinforcing its positioning in the fast-growing AI infrastructure market. Neutral Sentiment: HPE announced a quarterly dividend of $0.1425 per share, payable July 15 to shareholders of record on June 16, which may support income-focused investors but is not the main driver of the move.

HPE announced a quarterly dividend of $0.1425 per share, payable July 15 to shareholders of record on June 16, which may support income-focused investors but is not the main driver of the move. Negative Sentiment: After the earnings-driven surge, some of the stock’s AI enthusiasm may already be reflected in the share price, which could create valuation risk if growth or margins cool from here.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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