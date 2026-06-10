Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE HPE opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $188,626.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $233,323.80. The trade was a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $475,517.97. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 18,951 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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