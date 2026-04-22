Hexagon (HXGBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1106 per share and revenue of $1.5039 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Hexagon had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.26%. On average, analysts expect Hexagon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hexagon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Hexagon has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Hexagon in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hexagon

About Hexagon

Hexagon AB (publ) is a Sweden-based global provider of digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. The company develops measurement instruments, software and data analytics platforms that enable customers to capture, process and visualize information about physical assets, infrastructure and environments. Hexagon’s offerings are designed to improve productivity and quality in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, surveying, agriculture, mining, public safety and utilities.

The company’s hardware portfolio includes positioning and dimensioning sensors, laser scanners, GNSS receivers and total stations used for surveying and geospatial data acquisition.

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