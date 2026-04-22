Free Trial
â†’ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Hexagon (HXGBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Hexagon logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hexagon is expected to report quarterly results on Wednesday, April 29, with analysts projecting earnings of $0.1106 per share and revenue of $1.5039 billion for the quarter.
  • In its last quarter the company beat estimates, reporting $0.14 EPS (vs. $0.13 consensus) and $1.70 billion revenue, with a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.26%.
  • Hexagon trades with a market cap of $29.56 billion and a P/E of 45.88, has a 1-year range of $9.07–$12.85, and carries an average analyst rating of Hold (one Buy, three Hold; Deutsche Bank recently reiterated Hold).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1106 per share and revenue of $1.5039 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Hexagon had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.26%. On average, analysts expect Hexagon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hexagon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Hexagon has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Hexagon in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hexagon

About Hexagon

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon AB (publ) is a Sweden-based global provider of digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. The company develops measurement instruments, software and data analytics platforms that enable customers to capture, process and visualize information about physical assets, infrastructure and environments. Hexagon’s offerings are designed to improve productivity and quality in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, surveying, agriculture, mining, public safety and utilities.

The company’s hardware portfolio includes positioning and dimensioning sensors, laser scanners, GNSS receivers and total stations used for surveying and geospatial data acquisition.

Read More

Earnings History for Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hexagon Right Now?

Before you consider Hexagon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hexagon wasn't on the list.

While Hexagon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines