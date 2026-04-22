Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Hexagon AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.28 and traded as low as $10.91. Hexagon shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 159,013 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Hexagon in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexagon currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on HXGBY

Hexagon Trading Down 1.7%

The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Hexagon had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities analysts expect that Hexagon AB Unsponsored ADR will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hexagon Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) is a Sweden-based global provider of digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. The company develops measurement instruments, software and data analytics platforms that enable customers to capture, process and visualize information about physical assets, infrastructure and environments. Hexagon’s offerings are designed to improve productivity and quality in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, surveying, agriculture, mining, public safety and utilities.

The company’s hardware portfolio includes positioning and dimensioning sensors, laser scanners, GNSS receivers and total stations used for surveying and geospatial data acquisition.

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