Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $87.15, but opened at $90.97. Hexcel shares last traded at $95.8910, with a volume of 439,903 shares trading hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business had revenue of $501.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hexcel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS.

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Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Hexcel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Trending Headlines about Hexcel

Here are the key news stories impacting Hexcel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hexcel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HXL

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In related news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,651.20. This trade represents a 43.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,501 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Hexcel by 7.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,360 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 14.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 274,522 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 138.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Trading Up 10.7%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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