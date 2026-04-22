Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Truist Financial set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.36.

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Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.11 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.78%.Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Hexcel's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hexcel's payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at $183,651.20. This trade represents a 43.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,104,121 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $377,196,000 after purchasing an additional 790,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,924 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $264,990,000 after buying an additional 191,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283,626 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $129,002,000 after purchasing an additional 126,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,918.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,178,259 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $123,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,366 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,233,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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