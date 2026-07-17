HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore

Equities researchers at Evercore initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set an "in-line" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore's price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DINO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.17.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $87.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,794.81. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $46,412.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,209,127.87. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Steadtrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 92.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company's stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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