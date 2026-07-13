HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James Financial raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $95.00. Raymond James Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. HF Sinclair traded as high as $81.64 and last traded at $80.8540, with a volume of 127037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.07.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.27.

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Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,916.90. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,031,794.81. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 1,451.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,194,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $1,717,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $5,505,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company's fifty day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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