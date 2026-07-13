HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price points to a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock's current price.

DINO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.45.

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HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $77.94 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $42.16 and a 52 week high of $78.79. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,975,916.90. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $46,412.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,209,127.87. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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