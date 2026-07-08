HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Trading Up 5.5% - Here's Why

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.10 and last traded at $78.0240. 404,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,645,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.94.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Up 4.7%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. HF Sinclair's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $46,412.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,127.87. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,937.75. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,830,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,556,000 after acquiring an additional 446,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,249,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $577,114,000 after purchasing an additional 103,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,260,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,142,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359,370 shares of the company's stock worth $200,880,000 after purchasing an additional 523,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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