Go Pro
→ Elon’s S-1 Master Plan Could Rewrite the Rules of AI (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
High Income Securities Fund logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in High Income Securities Fund rose 81.2% to 45,687 shares as of July 15, representing approximately 0.2% of shares outstanding and a short-interest ratio of 0.8 days.
  • Institutional activity was mixed, with Raymond James increasing its stake by 18.5% and Osaic Holdings expanding its position by 51.0%; institutional investors collectively own 16.64% of the fund.
  • PCF shares recently traded at $5.30, near their 12-month low, while the fund declared a monthly $0.058 dividend, equating to a reported annualized yield of 13.1%.
  • Interested in High Income Securities Fund? Here are five stocks we like better.

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,687 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the June 30th total of 25,220 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,307 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth $183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 340,228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 53,016 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in High Income Securities Fund by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company's stock.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.30. 52,403 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,251. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70.

High Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.1%.

About High Income Securities Fund

(Get Free Report)

High Income Securities Fund NYSE: PCF is a closed-end management investment company dedicated to delivering a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income. The fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of below-investment-grade debt securities, including corporate high-yield bonds, bank loans and other fixed-income instruments. While the majority of its holdings are denominated in U.S. dollars, the fund may also invest in non-U.S. issuers and currency exposures as part of its global credit strategy.

To pursue its objectives, PCF may employ leverage in the form of borrowings and preferred stock issuance, enhancing its capacity to generate income but also introducing additional risk.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in High Income Securities Fund Right Now?

Before you consider High Income Securities Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and High Income Securities Fund wasn't on the list.

While High Income Securities Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Elon’s S-1 Master Plan Could Rewrite the Rules of AI
Elon’s S-1 Master Plan Could Rewrite the Rules of AI
From Altimetry (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines