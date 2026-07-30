High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROLR) Short Interest Update

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROLR - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 203,817 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 327,389 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,247 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

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High Roller Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ROLR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. 34,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.12. High Roller Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

High Roller Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:ROLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. High Roller Technologies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in High Roller Technologies stock. Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROLR - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Balefire LLC owned 0.09% of High Roller Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of High Roller Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, High Roller Technologies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.00.

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About High Roller Technologies

High Roller Technologies, Inc is an evolving and growth-oriented global online gaming operator. We offer a compelling real money online casino platform. We define the term platform (“Platform”) as the fusion of our technical IP, commercial partnerships, and operational expertise including an in-house developed domain customizable frontend and content management system (CMS) which offers enhanced search engine optimization, direct API integrations, faster load times, and better scalability. We utilize a third party player account management system (PAM) that offers us a high level of control over game integrations, payment provider solutions, and overall player management.

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