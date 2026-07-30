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High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROLR) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 37.7% to 203,817 shares as of July 15, representing approximately 1.9% of High Roller Technologies’ outstanding shares and 2.2 days of average trading volume.
  • The stock traded around $5.75, compared with a 52-week range of $1.16 to $33.68. In its latest quarterly results, the company reported a loss of $0.12 per share on $3.37 million in revenue.
  • Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $20 price target; the stock currently has an average Buy rating and a $20 consensus target. Balefire LLC also purchased a new 10,000-share stake during the second quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROLR - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 203,817 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 327,389 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,247 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

High Roller Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ROLR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. 34,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.12. High Roller Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

High Roller Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:ROLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. High Roller Technologies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in High Roller Technologies stock. Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROLR - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Balefire LLC owned 0.09% of High Roller Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of High Roller Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, High Roller Technologies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on High Roller Technologies

About High Roller Technologies

(Get Free Report)

High Roller Technologies, Inc is an evolving and growth-oriented global online gaming operator. We offer a compelling real money online casino platform. We define the term platform (“Platform”) as the fusion of our technical IP, commercial partnerships, and operational expertise including an in-house developed domain customizable frontend and content management system (CMS) which offers enhanced search engine optimization, direct API integrations, faster load times, and better scalability. We utilize a third party player account management system (PAM) that offers us a high level of control over game integrations, payment provider solutions, and overall player management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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