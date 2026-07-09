HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Down 5% - Time to Sell?

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.0650. 58,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 922,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPK. Zacks Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HighPeak Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HighPeak Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HPK

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.36.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $215.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $210.14 million. HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 18.78%.The company's revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 186,174 shares of the company's stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,028 shares of the company's stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 70,590 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth $225,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc NASDAQ: HPK is a Delaware‐incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

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