Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.460-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $33.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,757,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 11.64%.The firm had revenue of $216.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.15 million. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.460-3.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Highwoods Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 238.10%.

Highwoods Properties announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Highwoods Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,343,000 after acquiring an additional 359,332 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3,696.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 324,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315,631 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 3,086.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 314,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,540,888 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,778,000 after buying an additional 275,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,613,516 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,164,000 after buying an additional 264,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company's stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company's portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

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