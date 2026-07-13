Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock Price Up 6% - What's Next?

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.1950. 260,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,555,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Hillman Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hillman Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $371.73 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.30%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 34,149 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,652 shares of the company's stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 54,393 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 145,961 shares of the company's stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 77,926 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 77.5% during the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 66,628 shares of the company's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 29,083 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 33.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,535,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,095,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company's stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Hillman Solutions NASDAQ: HLMN is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company's portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman's product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

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