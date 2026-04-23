Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post earnings of $0.5780 per share and revenue of $1.2693 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.17). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $261,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $257,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HGV. Wall Street Zen raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HGV

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

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