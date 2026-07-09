Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.8889.

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A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business's 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $55.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 190,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $9,908,919.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 904,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,957,235.13. This trade represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $261,230.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $657,395.20. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 229,315 shares of company stock worth $11,738,497 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the company's stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,855 shares of the company's stock worth $22,175,000 after acquiring an additional 456,008 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 20,490 shares of the company's stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 37,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company's stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

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