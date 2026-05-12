Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $318.00 to $319.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target points to a potential upside of 1.64% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $373.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.64.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.86. 90,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $241.45 and a 52 week high of $344.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $312.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,570,194.15. This trade represents a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company's stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 112.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 182.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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