Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $15.56. Himalaya Shipping shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 24,109 shares trading hands.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSHP shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Himalaya Shipping from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Himalaya Shipping from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on HSHP

Himalaya Shipping Trading Down 5.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $711.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million.

Himalaya Shipping Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSHP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Himalaya Shipping by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 399,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 278,273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 292.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,007,952 shares of the company's stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 750,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 425.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,313 shares of the company's stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 99,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company's stock.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Himalaya Shipping, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Himalaya Shipping wasn't on the list.

While Himalaya Shipping currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here