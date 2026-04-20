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Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 18,005 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Hims & Hers Health logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,005 shares on April 17 at an average price of $27.83 for about $501,079 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, leaving him with 270,046 shares (a 6.25% ownership decline).
  • The April 17 sale is part of a recent string of insider disposals totaling roughly 77,186 shares (about $2.03 million) since January, indicating notable insider selling activity.
  • Despite the insider sales, Hims & Hers reported an EPS beat and 28.4% year-over-year revenue growth; the stock trades around $31 with heavy volume and carries a consensus "Hold" price target of $31.86.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,005 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $501,079.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 270,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,380.18. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 16th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 36,922 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $956,279.80.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 3,975 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $79,420.50.
  • On Friday, March 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,217 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $219,088.09.
  • On Tuesday, January 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,067 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $275,092.78.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 69,081,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,160,496. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Hims & Hers Health's revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 418,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 78,543 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 273.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 9.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,471 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hims & Hers Health from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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