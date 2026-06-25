Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 6.3% - What's Next?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.29 and last traded at $30.6360. 7,248,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 29,921,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.80, a PEG ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 36,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $956,279.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 281,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,355.30. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Michael Chi sold 14,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $441,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 432,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,611,906. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 163,973 shares of company stock worth $4,859,194 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company's stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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