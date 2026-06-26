Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hinge Health from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Hinge Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Hinge Health from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Hinge Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HNGE opened at $74.86 on Friday. Hinge Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. Hinge Health had a negative net margin of 78.95% and a negative return on equity of 310.62%. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Hinge Health's revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hinge Health will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 390,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $27,813,744.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Antonio Perez sold 104,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $5,759,328.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,954,042.30. This represents a 74.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,497,279 shares of company stock worth $97,492,856 in the last three months. 18.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNGE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hinge Health by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hinge Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Hinge Health by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 855 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Hinge Health in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Hinge Health in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Hinge Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hinge Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hinge Health raised its Q2 2026 revenue guidance to $200 million-$202 million , above the Street’s $195 million estimate, and lifted full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $818 million-$824 million versus consensus of $801.6 million , signaling better-than-expected growth momentum.

Hinge Health raised its to , above the Street’s estimate, and lifted to versus consensus of , signaling better-than-expected growth momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent operating results remain strong, with the company’s last reported quarter showing 47.2% revenue growth and earnings that beat analyst expectations, helping support bullish sentiment around the stock.

Recent operating results remain strong, with the company’s last reported quarter showing and earnings that beat analyst expectations, helping support bullish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive on Hinge Health, with recent analyst price targets ranging from the high-$70s to $90 and a consensus rating of Moderate Buy , suggesting investors still see upside potential.

Wall Street remains broadly constructive on Hinge Health, with recent analyst price targets ranging from the high-$70s to $90 and a consensus rating of , suggesting investors still see upside potential. Negative Sentiment: Insight Holdings Group , a major shareholder, sold multiple large blocks of HNGE shares in recent days, including transactions on June 22, June 23, and June 24. Although the sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , the volume of selling may pressure sentiment. SEC filing

, a major shareholder, sold multiple large blocks of HNGE shares in recent days, including transactions on June 22, June 23, and June 24. Although the sales were made under a pre-arranged , the volume of selling may pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: President James Pursley also sold 33,000 shares, adding to the cluster of insider sales and raising questions about valuation after the stock’s recent run-up. SEC filing

Hinge Health Company Profile

Hinge Health NYSE: HNGE is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company's platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

Further Reading

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