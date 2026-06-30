Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 530,982 Shares of Stock

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 530,982 shares of Hinge Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $38,135,127.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,466,667 shares of Hinge Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $121,484,027.61.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 142,311 shares of Hinge Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $10,199,429.37.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 390,917 shares of Hinge Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $27,813,744.55.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 112,477 shares of Hinge Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $7,897,010.17.

On Monday, June 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 224,399 shares of Hinge Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $15,921,109.05.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 65,581 shares of Hinge Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $4,614,279.16.

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Hinge Health Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:HNGE opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. Hinge Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $84.62.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter. Hinge Health had a negative net margin of 78.95% and a negative return on equity of 310.62%. The company's revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hinge Health Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hinge Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNGE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hinge Health by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Hinge Health by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 855 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hinge Health during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Hinge Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hinge Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Hinge Health from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Hinge Health from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hinge Health

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health NYSE: HNGE is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company's platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

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