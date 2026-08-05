Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target suggests a potential upside of 21.41% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HNGE. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hinge Health from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hinge Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.67.

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Hinge Health Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:HNGE opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.30. Hinge Health has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.31. Hinge Health had a negative return on equity of 310.62% and a negative net margin of 78.95%.The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Hinge Health's revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hinge Health will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hinge Health

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,466,667 shares of Hinge Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $121,484,027.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 83,334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $5,018,373.48. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 83,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,373.48. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,766,556 shares of company stock valued at $290,713,052. Company insiders own 18.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BIT Capital GmbH raised its stake in Hinge Health by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,316,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hinge Health by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,027,000 after buying an additional 1,367,693 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Hinge Health by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,805,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,877,000 after buying an additional 1,253,743 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hinge Health by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,479,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,729,000 after buying an additional 1,024,317 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its position in Hinge Health by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,304,623 shares of the company's stock worth $60,600,000 after buying an additional 394,147 shares during the last quarter.

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health NYSE: HNGE is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company's platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

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