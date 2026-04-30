Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.44, FiscalAI reports. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 12.31%.The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.68 million.

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Hippo Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of NYSE HIPO traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 276,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,685. Hippo has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock's 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hippo news, CEO Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 610,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,907,432.50. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 6,105 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $174,419.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,047.58. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 21,705 shares of company stock worth $597,934 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Hippo

Here are the key news stories impacting Hippo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Hippo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hippo from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Hippo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hippo to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hippo has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIPO

About Hippo

Hippo Enterprises Inc is a technology-driven home insurance company that offers modernized homeowners insurance products through a digital-first platform. Leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart home devices, the company designs tailored coverage plans intended to streamline the underwriting process and deliver more comprehensive protection for homeowners. Hippo's policies typically include standard dwelling coverage, personal property protection and liability insurance, along with optional add-ons such as water backup, home computer systems and equipment breakdown coverage.

Through its online portal and partner network of licensed insurance agents, Hippo provides policyholders with a range of services aimed at minimizing risk and preventing losses before they occur.

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