Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

HBCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

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Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $500.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $65.94.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Home Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancorp

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,053,983. This trade represents a 2.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the bank's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company's stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company's core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

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