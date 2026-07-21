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Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Issue Dividend Increase - $0.32 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Home Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Home Bancorp announced a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, up 3.2% from the prior $0.31 payment. The dividend is payable on August 14 to shareholders of record on August 3, with an ex-dividend date of August 3.
  • The new dividend implies an annualized yield of about 1.9%, and the bank’s payout ratio of 22.7% suggests the dividend is well covered by earnings. Analysts expect the company to continue covering payouts comfortably next year as well.
  • Home Bancorp also reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.48 versus the $1.46 consensus and revenue of $39.72 million versus $38.57 million expected. The stock was trading down 1.4% in Tuesday morning action.
  • Five stocks we like better than Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This is a 3.2% increase from Home Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Home Bancorp Trading Down 1.4%

HBCP opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company's 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.57 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company's core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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