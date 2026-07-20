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Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • Home Bancorp beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $1.48 in earnings per share versus the $1.46 consensus estimate. The bank also posted a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.18%.
  • The stock fell 1.4% on the day to $68.37 despite the earnings beat, with trading volume running above average. Shares remain near the top of their 52-week range of $49.49 to $71.69.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but slightly constructive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50. Recent moves included downgrades from Piper Sandler and Zacks Research, while Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.18%.

Home Bancorp Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 171,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,357. The company has a market capitalization of $536.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.49. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Home Bancorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Home Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Home Bancorp from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Home Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HBCP

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancorp

In related news, EVP John J. Iv Zollinger sold 867 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $54,421.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,643 shares in the company, valued at $479,751.11. This represents a 10.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,370.19. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,653 shares of company stock worth $359,063. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,606 shares of the bank's stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,303 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,990 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company's stock.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company's core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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