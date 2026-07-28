Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.85 and last traded at $71.7380, with a volume of 26969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.28.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Home Bancorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on Home Bancorp from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $562.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.57 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Home Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 63,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,370.19. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Iv Zollinger sold 867 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $54,421.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,643 shares in the company, valued at $479,751.11. This trade represents a 10.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,342 shares of company stock valued at $339,433 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 119,053 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 46,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 636.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,027 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 668.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,040 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 449.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,306 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company's core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

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