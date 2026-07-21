Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 121,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session's volume of 87,576 shares.The stock last traded at $68.8150 and had previously closed at $68.37.

The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.57 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

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Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Home Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

Key Home Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Home Bancorp beat Q2 estimates, posting earnings of $1.48 per share versus $1.46 expected, while revenue of $39.72 million also came in ahead of forecasts. Article Title

Home Bancorp beat Q2 estimates, posting earnings of $1.48 per share versus $1.46 expected, while revenue of $39.72 million also came in ahead of forecasts. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.32 per share from $0.31, a 3.2% increase, signaling confidence in its earnings and capital position. Article Title

The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.32 per share from $0.31, a 3.2% increase, signaling confidence in its earnings and capital position. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage from 24/7 Wall St., Stamford Advocate, TipRanks, and Zacks focused on the same earnings release and key quarterly metrics, reinforcing investor attention on the results. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut Home Bancorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Home Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on Home Bancorp from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBCP

Insider Activity

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 63,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,370.19. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $41,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $318,019.20. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,653 shares of company stock worth $359,063. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,469 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,425 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,496 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,727 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the bank's stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company's stock.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $539.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.01.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company's core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

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