Home BancShares (HOMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 15th. Analysts expect Home BancShares to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $289.2160 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $266.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $274.06 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 32.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Home BancShares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Home BancShares Trading Down 0.2%

HOMB opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. Home BancShares has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Home BancShares's dividend payout ratio is 34.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home BancShares news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $81,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,654.85. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $2,696,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 5,798,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,339,044.96. The trade was a 1.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 6.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home BancShares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Home BancShares by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in Home BancShares by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Home BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Home BancShares by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Home BancShares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Home BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research cut Home BancShares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $33.00 price objective on Home BancShares and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HOMB

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company's core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

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