Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOMB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Home BancShares from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered Home BancShares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Home BancShares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $33.00 price objective on Home BancShares and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on HOMB

Home BancShares Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. Home BancShares has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $266.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $274.06 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 32.48%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home BancShares will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Home BancShares's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home BancShares

In other Home BancShares news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,696,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 5,798,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,339,044.96. This trade represents a 1.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $81,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,654.85. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Home BancShares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Home BancShares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,423,768 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $567,372,000 after acquiring an additional 621,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home BancShares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,720,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $180,979,000 after acquiring an additional 559,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Home BancShares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,588,267 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $155,242,000 after acquiring an additional 238,548 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home BancShares by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,471,607 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $93,490,000 after acquiring an additional 410,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC raised its stake in Home BancShares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,776,469 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $77,130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company's stock.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company's core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

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