Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) CAO Jennifer Floyd Sells 3,000 Shares

Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Floyd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $81,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,654.85. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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Home BancShares Price Performance

Shares of HOMB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. 270,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Home BancShares had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $266.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Home BancShares by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $31.00 target price on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Home BancShares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $33.00 target price on shares of Home BancShares and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home BancShares presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.40.

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Home BancShares Company Profile

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company's core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

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