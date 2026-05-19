Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $361.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $454.00 to $361.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $398.14.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7%

Home Depot stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.87. 5,307,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $330.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Home Depot topped Wall Street estimates with adjusted EPS of $3.43 and revenue of $41.77 billion, suggesting core demand held up better than feared. Reuters article

Home Depot topped Wall Street estimates with adjusted EPS of $3.43 and revenue of $41.77 billion, suggesting core demand held up better than feared. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance, which helped ease concerns that it would have to cut its outlook amid higher rates and weak housing activity. MarketWatch article

The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance, which helped ease concerns that it would have to cut its outlook amid higher rates and weak housing activity. Positive Sentiment: Management said the “core shopper” remains engaged, with small DIY projects and professional customer demand helping offset a sluggish housing market. CNBC/Yahoo Finance article

Management said the “core shopper” remains engaged, with small DIY projects and professional customer demand helping offset a sluggish housing market. Neutral Sentiment: Comparable sales rose only modestly, and several reports noted that the company is still struggling to grow, which keeps the longer-term recovery story dependent on a healthier housing market. Motley Fool article

Comparable sales rose only modestly, and several reports noted that the company is still struggling to grow, which keeps the longer-term recovery story dependent on a healthier housing market. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage highlighted pressure from inflation, high gas prices, and delayed big-ticket home projects, underscoring that consumers are still cautious and that demand could remain uneven. Investopedia article

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here