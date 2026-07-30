Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Announces Earnings Results

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

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Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL remained flat at $22.99 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704. The company has a market cap of $70.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisiana. Through its subsidiary Home Federal Bank, F.A., the company delivers a full suite of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and online banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses.

The company's lending portfolio encompasses residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and development loans, and various consumer credit products.

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