HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $47.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:HTB opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $48.26. The company has a market cap of $865.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.80.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 31,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,421,117.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 105,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,980.68. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristin Y. Powell sold 1,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $46,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,214.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,550. 11.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $938,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $105,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company's stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a regional community bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary bank, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lending, and business loans. HomeTrust also delivers treasury management and payment services for small and midsize businesses, along with digital banking tools to support day-to-day account access and payments.

The company’s product set extends beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, commercial real estate financing, and specialized lending for agriculture and construction where relevant to local markets.

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