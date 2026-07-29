Honda Motor (HMC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Honda Motor to post earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $35.9862 billion for the quarter. Honda Motor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.278-1.278 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:00 AM ET.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($5.74) by $1.50. Honda Motor had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $36.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.99 billion. On average, analysts expect Honda Motor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Honda Motor Stock Up 3.9%

HMC opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.43. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Honda Motor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Honda Motor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Honda Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HMC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 916 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 121.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company's core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world's leading producers by volume and model breadth.

Further Reading

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