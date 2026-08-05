Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.934-1.934 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.5 billion-$151.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.9 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Honda Motor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Honda Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Honda Motor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HMC

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $34.89.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.27 billion for the quarter. Honda Motor had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 22,479 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company's stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 41.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,491 shares of the company's stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 100,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company's stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company's core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world's leading producers by volume and model breadth.

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