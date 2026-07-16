Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,623,011 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the June 15th total of 19,342,363 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,092,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.99. 727,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,299,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $261.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company's 50 day moving average is $223.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.Honeywell International's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Honeywell International to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $268.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $257.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 13,930 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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