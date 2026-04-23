Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.4 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.7 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.350-10.650 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $219.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business's 50-day moving average price is $233.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.37. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $185.13 and a 52-week high of $248.18. The firm has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quantinuum (majority‑owned by Honeywell) confidentially filed a draft S‑1 for a U.S. IPO, signaling Honeywell can unlock value from its quantum computing unit and potentially raise cash or create a high‑growth public asset. The move (traditional IPO vs. SPAC) also supports credibility for the business unit. Read More.

Quantinuum (majority‑owned by Honeywell) confidentially filed a draft S‑1 for a U.S. IPO, signaling Honeywell can unlock value from its quantum computing unit and potentially raise cash or create a high‑growth public asset. The move (traditional IPO vs. SPAC) also supports credibility for the business unit. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell won a technology deal with Nigeria’s Dangote to expand petrochemicals at the Dangote refinery — a meaningful commercial contract that adds revenue visibility in Chemicals/Process Solutions and underscores Honeywell’s global industrial positioning. Read More.

Honeywell won a technology deal with Nigeria’s Dangote to expand petrochemicals at the Dangote refinery — a meaningful commercial contract that adds revenue visibility in Chemicals/Process Solutions and underscores Honeywell’s global industrial positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish coverage and public endorsements (e.g., Jim Cramer highlighting Honeywell) can support sentiment and retail/institutional interest, helping momentum into earnings and the Quantinuum story. Read More.

Bullish coverage and public endorsements (e.g., Jim Cramer highlighting Honeywell) can support sentiment and retail/institutional interest, helping momentum into earnings and the Quantinuum story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysis on spinoffs suggests newly public units often outperform parents over time, but benefits typically materialize after several months — relevant if Quantinuum is spun out, but timing and structure remain uncertain. Read More.

Analysis on spinoffs suggests newly public units often outperform parents over time, but benefits typically materialize after several months — relevant if Quantinuum is spun out, but timing and structure remain uncertain. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 earnings previews show mixed analyst estimates and warn of lower first‑quarter sales as operations are disrupted by the Iran conflict; this creates near‑term revenue and margin risk that could pressure the stock around the earnings release. Read More.

Q1 earnings previews show mixed analyst estimates and warn of lower first‑quarter sales as operations are disrupted by the Iran conflict; this creates near‑term revenue and margin risk that could pressure the stock around the earnings release. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Other previews (Seeking Alpha/MarketWatch/Yahoo) highlight mixed guidance and uneven segment outlooks — investors may focus on near‑term free cash flow and margin trends, which could temper enthusiasm from the Quantinuum announcement until results and management commentary arrive. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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