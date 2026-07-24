Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $272.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the conglomerate's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HON. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $490.00 to $245.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Honeywell International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

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Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2%

Honeywell International stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.23. 407,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $225.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.50. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $261.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.430 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 145.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Key Honeywell International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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