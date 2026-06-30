Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Securities Group

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $255.00 price objective on the conglomerate's stock. Daiwa Securities Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $268.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $239.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.54.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Down 50.9%

Honeywell International stock opened at $227.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $496.36. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $222.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell completed its aerospace spin-off, which could make the remaining Honeywell Technologies a cleaner pure-play automation business and potentially improve valuation over time.

Honeywell completed its aerospace spin-off, which could make the remaining Honeywell Technologies a cleaner pure-play automation business and potentially improve valuation over time. Positive Sentiment: Management also confirmed the company will report second-quarter results on July 23 and discuss its 2026 outlook, giving investors a near-term catalyst for updated guidance.

Management also confirmed the company will report second-quarter results on July 23 and discuss its 2026 outlook, giving investors a near-term catalyst for updated guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Wolfe Research upgraded Honeywell to “hold,” suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after the restructuring rather than signaling a major bullish view.

Wolfe Research upgraded Honeywell to “hold,” suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after the restructuring rather than signaling a major bullish view. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms began coverage of the new Honeywell Aerospace spin-off, while Honeywell Technologies continues trading under HON, indicating investors are still pricing the breakup and its longer-term implications.

Multiple firms began coverage of the new Honeywell Aerospace spin-off, while Honeywell Technologies continues trading under HON, indicating investors are still pricing the breakup and its longer-term implications. Negative Sentiment: The stock is under pressure from the uncertainty around the post-spin structure, including the reverse stock split and the need for investors to reassess Honeywell’s earnings mix without aerospace.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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