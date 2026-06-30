Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Upgraded to Hold at Wolfe Research

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wolfe Research to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $246.92.

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Honeywell International Trading Down 50.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $227.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business's 50 day moving average price is $222.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $496.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,161,731 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $12,322,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,413 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 22,704.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 53,209,042 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $10,380,552,000 after purchasing an additional 52,975,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,677,082 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $6,179,882,000 after buying an additional 1,031,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,425,421 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,789,706,000 after acquiring an additional 879,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,716,647 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,066,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,929 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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