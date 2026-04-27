Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis Sells 7,500 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 322,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,901,001.92. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:HMN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 40,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.04. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $48.33.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Horace Mann Educators's payout ratio is 36.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,007,719 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $226,199,000 after purchasing an additional 78,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,576 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $78,394,000 after purchasing an additional 76,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,622 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $48,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 829,376 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $37,463,000 after purchasing an additional 97,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 744,369 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $33,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $47.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

Further Reading

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