Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.39 and last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 3878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.11.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Horace Mann Educators's dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 322,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,901,001.92. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $45,985.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $629,464.38. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,581 shares of company stock worth $1,085,204. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 194,776 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 163,101 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 140,481 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 390.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,484 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 225.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 73,627 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 50,984 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

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