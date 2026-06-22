Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $49.3850, with a volume of 10249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.68.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 2.0%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.11.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $319.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.63%.The company's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $45,985.74. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $629,464.38. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $346,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 307,812 shares in the company, valued at $14,236,305. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,204. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,007,719 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $226,199,000 after buying an additional 78,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,648 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $93,243,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,576 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $78,394,000 after acquiring an additional 76,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,622 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $48,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 829,376 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $37,463,000 after acquiring an additional 97,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company's stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

Further Reading

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