Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Horiba Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.50 and last traded at $132.50, with a volume of 169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.8650.

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Horiba Stock Up 18.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business's fifty day moving average price is $121.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.92.

Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $654.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Horiba had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

Horiba Company Profile

Horiba Ltd. is a diversified manufacturer specializing in precision instruments for measurement, analysis and process control. The company's product portfolio spans a broad spectrum of industries, including automotive testing, environmental monitoring, semiconductor process engineering and medical diagnostics. By leveraging advanced sensing technologies and software integration, Horiba enables customers to obtain reliable data for research, development, compliance and quality assurance purposes.

In the automotive sector, Horiba offers dynamometers, emission measurement systems and powertrain testing equipment that help manufacturers and regulatory agencies evaluate fuel efficiency and exhaust emissions.

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