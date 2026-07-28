Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $25.2240 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($6.19) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Up 0.3%

HRZN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. 270,446 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,095. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $295.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HRZN

Insider Transactions at Horizon Technology Finance

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CIO Paul G. Seitz purchased 11,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $49,924.95. Following the acquisition, the executive owned 12,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,252.70. The trade was a 1,500.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Joseph Goodman purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $35,990.96. The trade was a 259.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 134,977 shares of company stock worth $585,975. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 300.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,332 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at $103,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company's stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides private credit solutions to venture capital and private equity-backed technology, life science and healthcare companies. The firm targets companies at various stages of development, offering secured debt financing structures such as first‐lien and second‐lien loans, as well as equity co‐investment opportunities in select portfolio companies.

Horizon Technology Finance's investment strategy emphasizes deployment of capital in U.S.‐based enterprises with proven technology, strong management teams and clear paths to growth.

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