Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.4750, with a volume of 7300078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus set a $27.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,688,047. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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