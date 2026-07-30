Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $9.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

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Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $140.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.70. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Houlihan Lokey's quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

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