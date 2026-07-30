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Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:HLI)

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Houlihan Lokey logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Houlihan Lokey declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record September 1. The $2.80 annualized dividend implies a 2.0% yield, and the company has raised its dividend for nine consecutive years.
  • The dividend appears well covered, with a current payout ratio of 34.8% and an expected forward payout ratio of 28.3% based on projected earnings.
  • Recent quarterly results fell short of expectations: EPS was $1.35 versus the $1.64 consensus, while revenue of $511 million declined 15.6% year over year and missed estimates.
  • Five stocks we like better than Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $9.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $140.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.70. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Houlihan Lokey's quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

Read More

Dividend History for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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